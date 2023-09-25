Submit a Tip
Georgetown hires law firm in ‘forever chemicals’ drinking water investigation

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF/Atlanta News First) – The city of Georgetown announced it has retained a law firm to represent it in an investigation into “forever chemicals” found in drinking water.

The Environmental Protection Agency posed new maximum contaminant levels on substances such as Per-and-Polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS for short.

PFAS are chemicals found in many products such as nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and firefighting foam.

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey found that at least 42% of the nation’s tap water contains at least one or more PFAS.

RELATED COVERAGE | Study: ‘Forever Chemicals’ show up in nearly half the nation’s drinking water

The regulation process for the chemicals is ongoing, but experts say there are no “safe” levels of PFAS, and the effect of the substances depends on the length and levels of exposure.

MORE INFORMATION | Interactive Map on PFAS Contamination

The new maximum contaminant levels could potentially require water systems to invest in large capital projects in order to filter contaminants out of drinking water.

The law firm will evaluate the impact on the city and will provide guidance on the appropriate action once the investigation is completed.

