FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, humidity lingers around

The mugginess continues through this week. It's not the highest in the world but it will make the days feel a little bit more muggy.
The mugginess continues through this week. It's not the highest in the world but it will make the days feel a little bit more muggy.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A taste of some warmer and humid air will work into the area for most of the week.

TODAY

There’s no secret that today is the warmest day of the work week. While temperatures are in the 60s this morning, we will quickly climb throughout the day.

It's a warm Monday on tap.
It's a warm Monday on tap.(WMBF)

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the lower and middle 80s at the beach and middle to upper 80s inland. That humidity will be a little bit more noticeable for the afternoon plans, making it feel like a summer day by the afternoon.

NEW WORK WEEK

Our humidity will remain higher for most of the week, but not like Monday. Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s for Tuesday under increasing clouds. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, look for more clouds to be around keeping our temperatures a little bit cooler than Monday. There’s enough added humidity to bring the risk of a shower or two at 20% for Tuesday.

We'll bring back the chances for showers starting Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week.
We'll bring back the chances for showers starting Tuesday and continuing through the middle of the week.(WMBF)

We’ll keep the rain chances in the forecast through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We fully expect there to be more clouds around through the middle and end of the work week, keeping temperatures a little bit cooler even with the humidity around.

THIS WEEKEND

The latest guidance this morning trends drier for the end of the work week and into the weekend which is lovely to see. Of course, we need to keep an eye on it to make sure nothing changes. This is the first model run with no rain in the forecast Friday-Sunday. Let’s hope we can keep that trend going. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the beaches with the lower 80s inland.

What a beautiful weekend we have on tap for now. We will keep an eye on any changes.
What a beautiful weekend we have on tap for now. We will keep an eye on any changes.(WMBF)

