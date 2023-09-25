FIRST ALERT: Philippe sputtering in the Atlantic, next system likely to form by the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Philippe is a bit weaker in the central Atlantic. The next chance of development may get named by the end of the week.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 46.7 West.

Philippe is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn to the west-northwest is expected by tonight, and a northwestward motion is forecast to occur in a couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

CHANCES OF DEVELOPMENT

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development has increased to 80% over the next 7 days. Rina is the next name on the list of 2023 storm names.

