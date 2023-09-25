Deputies investigating homicide in Red Springs area, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are investigating a homicide in Red Springs Monday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators said there was a shooting in the 1000 block of Mount Zion Church Road area just outside Red Springs.

Limited information has been released in the case, and the sheriff said more will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.