Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide

The Georgetown County coroner has identified two people who were killed in a shooting over the weekend.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County coroner has identified two people who were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 17-year-old Sean Holmes and 28-year-old Daimone Brockington, both from Andrews, were shot and killed on Sunday.

Ridgeway said that Holmes was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, while Brockington was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Both men later died at the hospitals.

The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the investigation, while the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

We have reached out to SLED to get more details on where the double homicide took place and if anyone is in custody. The agency said it will provide more information later in the day.

We will bring you updates on this developing story.

