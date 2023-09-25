Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County

Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham
Sham'e Bishop, Terronica Graham(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two women are accused of boarding school buses in two separate cases and making threats while students were on board.

In the first case, authorities said Sham’e Bishop went on the school bus on Friday, Sept. 15 while it was stopped on Bishop Drive. Warrants state she made threats and used profane language toward a child and the school bus driver.

The second incident took place on Monday, Sept. 18 along Dovesville Highway. Warrants show that Terronica Graham got on the bus, made threats and used profane language toward children and the bus driver.

Warrants show that both incidents were captured on bus security video.

Deputies arrested both Bishop and Graham on Sunday and charged them with interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Both have since been released from jail.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community it is against state law to interfere with the operation of a school bus by boarding, restricting movement or using threats while it is transporting students to school.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philippe is a tropical storm and will continue to strengthen through the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Philippe spins in the Atlantic, two other chances of development
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop announced on Sunday that it has officially reopened at its...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Fair skies and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer and more humid to start the week

Latest News

Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide
File pic of Walmart store (Source: KAIT-TV)
Report: Suspect threatened to shoot victim after argument at Darlington Walmart
Brandon Sutton, 31, charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature,...
Police: Man charged in overnight Myrtle Beach shooting
Georgetown County deputies released this security camera footage of a man they say is a suspect...
Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery