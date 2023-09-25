2 women accused of getting on school buses, making threats in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two women are accused of boarding school buses in two separate cases and making threats while students were on board.

In the first case, authorities said Sham’e Bishop went on the school bus on Friday, Sept. 15 while it was stopped on Bishop Drive. Warrants state she made threats and used profane language toward a child and the school bus driver.

The second incident took place on Monday, Sept. 18 along Dovesville Highway. Warrants show that Terronica Graham got on the bus, made threats and used profane language toward children and the bus driver.

Warrants show that both incidents were captured on bus security video.

Deputies arrested both Bishop and Graham on Sunday and charged them with interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Both have since been released from jail.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community it is against state law to interfere with the operation of a school bus by boarding, restricting movement or using threats while it is transporting students to school.

