Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff, Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray) - An overnight shooting at Tuskegee University officials sent multiple people to the hospital, WSFA reports.

A university spokesperson said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillipe will not pose a threat to the US.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Phillipe spins in the Atlantic, Ophelia raining itself out
Sunny skies and warming up today.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Surfside Beach announces new date for pier dedication ceremony
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy was born on September 25, 1923, and has spent his...
Beloved Horry County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Falco Kuester, a researcher at ALERTCalifornia, a program run by the University of California...
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
California is using AI to find wildfires before they explode. (Credit: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, OnScene...
California is using AI to fight wildfires
Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against...
No. 16 Oklahoma beats Cincinnati 20-6 in Bearcats’ Big 12 debut