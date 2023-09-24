Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery

Investigators released a surveillance image showing a man they call a suspect in an early-morning robbery.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a grocery store.

Deputies released a surveillance image in connection with a robbery at the Piggly Wiggly in Andrews Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the man shown in the security camera image.

“A suspect confronted the manager as he arrived to open the store prior to 7 a.m.,” sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the image or who has information about this incident should call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillipe will not pose a threat to the US.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Phillipe spins in the Atlantic, Ophelia raining itself out
Sunny skies and warming up today.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Surfside Beach announces new date for pier dedication ceremony
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Phillipe will not pose a threat to the US.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Phillipe spins in the Atlantic, Ophelia raining itself out
Sunny skies and warming up today.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return
1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 4 Florida State snaps 7-game losing streak against Clemson with 31-24 victory behind Travis