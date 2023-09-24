FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Phillipe spins in the Atlantic, Ophelia raining itself out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ophelia has weakened to an area of low pressure while Phillipe spins in the central Atlantic.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE

As of Sunday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 41.4 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 9 mph. A continued westward motion is expected over the next few days, with a turn towards the west-northwest and northwest around the middle of the week.

Phillipe will not pose a threat to the US. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Phillipe will pose no threat to the Carolinas.

TRACKING OPHELIA

The center of the remnants of Ophelia will turn toward the north-northeast and northeast, moving across eastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula through Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional areas of heavy rain remain possible in areas from the Jersey Shore to Washington D.C.

Remnants of Ophelia (WMBF)

