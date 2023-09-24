Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop officially reopens at new location

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s news that ice cream lovers will certainly scream about.

Twisters Soft Serve officially reopened at its new location on Sunday at noon.

The ice cream shop made the announcement on its Facebook page with hundreds of people reacting to the news.

The ice cream shop had to close at the beginning of the year when the Lazy Gator store decided not to renew its lease in the store’s parking lot for 2023.

Twisters was able to find a spot just 30 seconds down the road in a lot right across from the Creek Ratz restaurant at the Marshwalk.

Twisters has been serving up soft-serve ice cream in Murrells Inlet since 2008.

