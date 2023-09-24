Submit a Tip
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said three teenagers are dead after a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road Sunday after 2 p.m.

Initially, RCSD reported deputies were dispatched to a shooting call where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17. All four victims were taken to the hospital where three of them died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies stated. It is not known whether the fourth victim was a minor at this time.

Investigators are still actively working on this case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

