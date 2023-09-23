Submit a Tip
Woman accused of trying to run over officers during chase in Darlington County

Janice Anderson
Janice Anderson(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to run over officers during a chase in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Janice Anderson was arrested as a result of the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with the Hartsville Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Ousleydale Road in Hartsville.

Before officers got to the scene, they tried to perform a traffic stop on Anderson, who then drove away.

A chase then ensued, with the sheriff’s office eventually joining the pursuit and taking Anderson into custody off North 5th Street.

Officials said that during the chase, Anderson allegedly attempted to run over two officers with her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital before being booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

As of around 4 p.m. jail records show she’s charged with a count of attempted murder, but officials said multiple charges are pending.

