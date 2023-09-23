‘Walls of Love’ visits Myrtle Beach, provides for those in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Walls of Love made its second visit to Myrtle Beach this week.

The Wall of Love is placed at on the fencing outside of Beach Church off George Bishop Parkway.

The Founder, Holly Jackson was in town to assist with the wall and says Myrtle Beach is near and dear to her heart.

Walls of Love is a nationwide initiative founded in the heart of Cleveland, Ohio by Holly Jackson where 100% of the proceeds and donations go directly to impact individuals in need.

Jackson was once pregnant and homeless in a domestic violence situation, she knows first-hand how defeated and lonely it can feel to be without a home and lacking hope.

Despite her own struggles, Holly overcame homelessness and poverty.

In November 2018, Holly started the Walls of Love campaign to give back to her local community in Cleveland, Ohio, and the surrounding neighborhoods by hanging necessities and winter gear on walls within regions of poverty.

Through Walls of Love, hundreds of volunteers throughout the USA.

The mission of Walls of Love is simple but powerful, it is to spread love in the community to support those in need without stigma.

In the organization’s short existence, over 2200 Walls of Love have been placed helping over 999,000 individuals.

Holly’s goal is to see Walls of Love continuously develop in cities throughout the United States, touching the lives of as many individuals in need as she possibly can as they near 1,000,000 bags in less than five years.

To join Holly’s mission and become a part of the Walls of Love go to www.wallsoflove.com

