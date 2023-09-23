Person hurt, power lines down after Socastee-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a power line was taken down in the Socastee area after a vehicle collided with a utility pole on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Enterprise Road and Mill Creek Road. Crews were called to the wreck at 11:30 a.m. As of 12:15 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The agency said the person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

Utility crews are also at the scene working to repair the damaged pole and downed lines.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

