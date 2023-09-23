Submit a Tip
Person hurt, power lines down after Socastee-area crash

Person hurt, power line down after Socastee-area crash
Person hurt, power line down after Socastee-area crash(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a power line was taken down in the Socastee area after a vehicle collided with a utility pole on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Enterprise Road and Mill Creek Road. Crews were called to the wreck at 11:30 a.m. As of 12:15 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The agency said the person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

Utility crews are also at the scene working to repair the damaged pole and downed lines.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

