FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become Philippe

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the Atlantic. While it poses no threat to the Carolinas, it will become our next named storm for this hurricane season. Philippe is next on the list.

The center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 38.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this general motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic.
Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Very gradual strengthening is expected through early next week. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Tropical Depression 17 forms.
Tropical Depression 17 forms.(WMBF)

