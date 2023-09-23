FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds have cleared the area with sunshine and milder temperatures returning.

TODAY

Pesky clouds in the wake of Ophelia have finally cleared out of the region making for sunny skies through today.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s at the beach and middle 80s across the Pee Dee.

Sunny skies and warming up today. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Skies will remain clear overnight with a few areas of patchy fog developing. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

NEW WORK WEEK

Looking ahead to the new week, overall milder and more humid weather is forecast. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the lower to middle 80s once again with a bit of an increase in humidity.

Humidity creeps up this week. (WMBF)

The humidity will stay elevated for a good portion of the week, but not to summer-time levels. While no big rain-makers are expected, the added humidity will lead to the chance of a few showers from time to time with 20% to 30% chances of a shower or two from Tuesday through the end of the week.

A few showers will be possible this week. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be warmest Monday and Tuesday - into the lower 80s. Slightly cooler weather returns with more clouds to end the week with daytime highs dropping a few degrees into the upper 70s.

