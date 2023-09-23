1 hurt after 3-car crash in Horry County, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in Horry County on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Dick Pond Road and Sayebrook Parkway just before 4 p.m.

As of 4:40 p.m., the agency said lanes of traffic were blocked due to the wreck. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

