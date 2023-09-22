Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 5

WMBF Extra Point
WMBF Extra Point(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is set to kick off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

You can also catch highlights from Friday’s edition of WMBF Extra Point on this story or on our YouTube channel:

THURSDAY

  • Myrtle Beach 59, Marion 20

FRIDAY

  • Carolina Forest @ North Myrtle Beach
  • Conway @ Aynor
  • St. James @ Stratford
  • West Florence @ Byrnes
  • Lake City @ Camden
  • Dillon @ Marlboro County
  • Loris @ Lake View
  • Andrews @ Green-Sea Floyds
  • Mullins @ Carvers Bay
  • CA Johnson @ Hemingway
  • Hannah-Pamplico @ Johnsonville
  • Kingstree @ Lamar
  • Latta @ Cheraw

