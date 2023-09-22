WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is set to kick off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

You can also catch highlights from Friday’s edition of WMBF Extra Point on this story or on our YouTube channel:

THURSDAY

Myrtle Beach 59, Marion 20

FRIDAY

Carolina Forest @ North Myrtle Beach

Conway @ Aynor

St. James @ Stratford

West Florence @ Byrnes

Lake City @ Camden

Dillon @ Marlboro County

Loris @ Lake View

Andrews @ Green-Sea Floyds

Mullins @ Carvers Bay

CA Johnson @ Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico @ Johnsonville

Kingstree @ Lamar

Latta @ Cheraw

