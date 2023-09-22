WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 5
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is set to kick off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
You can also catch highlights from Friday’s edition of WMBF Extra Point on this story or on our YouTube channel:
THURSDAY
- Myrtle Beach 59, Marion 20
FRIDAY
- Carolina Forest @ North Myrtle Beach
- Conway @ Aynor
- St. James @ Stratford
- West Florence @ Byrnes
- Lake City @ Camden
- Dillon @ Marlboro County
- Loris @ Lake View
- Andrews @ Green-Sea Floyds
- Mullins @ Carvers Bay
- CA Johnson @ Hemingway
- Hannah-Pamplico @ Johnsonville
- Kingstree @ Lamar
- Latta @ Cheraw
