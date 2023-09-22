Submit a Tip
Wanted Florida men arrested in Florence County on drug charges

(left) Adam Morris Flint, 40, and (right) Cornelius Daytron Young, 27, are both charged with one count each of trafficking in cocaine.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Florida men are behind bars after deputies in Florence County say they were caught with cocaine.

Adam Morris Flint, 40, and Cornelius Daytron Young, 27, are both charged with one count each of trafficking in cocaine.

Deputies said they pulled Flint over Thursday for speeding on I-95.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found 30.15 grams of cocaine hidden inside the console, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Flint and Young, who was the passenger, were arrested.

Nunn said a further investigation revealed Flint was wanted for attempted murder, and Young was wanted for first-degree murder in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Both Flint and Young are being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

