Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on Marion County crash involving moped

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Atkinson Road near Cherry Dale Road.
It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Atkinson Road near Cherry Dale Road.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a Thursday night crash near Marion.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Atkinson Road near Cherry Dale Road.

A 2005 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Atkinson Road, and a moped was going north. The two vehicles collided, according to LCpl. Lena Butler.

The rider of the moped died on the scene, Butler said. The driver and passenger of the GMC were not hurt.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Documents reveal more work remains on the Surfside Beach Pier before it can be at the level of...
Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening

Latest News

Jessica McGee is working to start a nonprofit to raise awareness about the disease and hopes to...
One Grand Strand woman hopes to spread awareness about a rare form of cancer
Jeffrey Lott
Lumber Bridge man charged in connection to wife’s death, sheriff’s office says
Jezakyia Jaquan Hooks, 17, turned himself in at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Deputy...
17-year-old turns himself in after Georgetown shooting, police say
The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight