Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation opens tomorrow for the season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for fall fun along the Grand Strand, you can’t miss a trip to Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation in Conway!

Here, you’ll find a 6-acre corn maze, activities for all ages, and special events throughout the season.

Come along with us to discover how you can make special memories this season with your family.

Visit their website here for tickets and information on events.

Please note, Dino Day has been rescheduled for October 29, 2023.

