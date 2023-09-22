Storeowners sue Aynor after town halts Tesla charger station deal

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Palmetto Farms Country Store is suing the town of Aynor over a Tesla Electric Charging Station.

The store owners said they were hoping the charging station would bring more people to town, but Aynor officials won’t issue a needed permit.

The proposed charging station would only take up about 10 parking spots, in the business parking lot, but Tesla’s experts said the small station could bring over 2,000 people into the town per month.

The owners said this charging station is a once-in-a-lifetime deal, that all started while on a vacation.

While traveling to the mountains, Palmetto Farms Country Store co-owners and brothers Andrew and Devin Dorman stopped to charge their Tesla and went shopping. Their seemingly normal routine sparked an idea to get more people to stop in Aynor.

“We’re hoping to bring in some of the Tesla superchargers,” said Devin. “They’re a level three charger.”

The brothers realized Tesla automatically directed drivers to the nearest Tesla charging station. There isn’t another charger for nearly an hour away and with their location being just minutes from Highway 501, the brothers realized they could capitalize on the millions of tourists that travel to Myrtle Beach each year.

Their idea? Evolve their hometown business. While people charge, they can shop at local stores.

“A lot of the only things that thrive are corporate or franchise-owned businesses along 501, like fast food,” said Devin. “A lot of other things struggle to stay alive.”

The brothers emailed Tesla and got a response in favor of the idea on the same day.

Their family business and farm has been around for nearly a hundred years. This isn’t the first time they’ve had to evolve. The brother’s father, David Dorman took a risk of selling his product online when Amazon was new.

“I had this guy call me,” said David. ”He said ‘Can I buy your grits and sell them on Amazon’ and I said I don’t even know what Amazon is.”

Taking that risk paid off, as the seemingly small business is actually a top seller online.

“Our grits are the number one grits on Amazon,” said David.

David’s sons are worried they’ll never get the chance to see if their Tesla charging station idea would pay off as well. Nearly a year after signing a five-year contract with Tesla, the project is still in limbo.

“We didn’t think there was going to be any issues,” said Devin. “There had already been engineers involved that had analyzed the power coming to make sure we had everything we needed.”

The store filed a lawsuit against the town on June 29 over the permit but is still struggling to get answers.

Even though their family business is continuing to evolve, the brothers said their grandfather would be proud of how they’re adapting.

“Our Granddad A.D. Dorman would have loved to see this place. He would be sitting in a rocking chair in the corner just waiting to greet people for sure,” said the brothers.

Palmetto Farms is scheduled to meet with the town of Aynor about the charging station in October.

WMBF News reached out to Aynor Town Manager, Tony Godsey and he declined to comment.

