Shoreline Behavioral Health Services finalizes expansion plans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway-based treatment facility is finally getting a new building as part of an expansion years in the making.

WMBF News first reported about Shoreline Behavioral Health Services’s expansion plans in September 2020.

John Coffin, the nonprofit’s executive director, wanted shovels in the ground by 2021. Unfortunately with COVID-19 and permit delays, that didn’t happen.

Now Coffin says they’re on the right track, and the need is greater than ever.

”We’re sort of bursting at the seams of this building. Covid saved us in many ways because we started doing a lot of stuff with Telehealth, but yeah, we’ve needed more space for a while,” he said.

Shoreline has been a part of the Grand Strand community for more than two decades. The nonprofit’s main goal is to help with substance abuse disorders, but it also provides many other services.

The expansion will be a fully outfitted medical facility, but could also be used to host community education events and staff training.

”We have selected a contractor but we don’t have the price where we need it to be yet. So when we get there, we will be pretty close,” said Coffin.

Coffin estimates Shoreline is around six months away from a groundbreaking for the addition. He also showed WMBF News renderings of what the space will look like, saying it’s just a matter of getting it built.

Once completed, it could help Shoreline try something new.

“If we wind up getting into methadone, and as a county affiliated agency, there’s some complexities we’re working through, so we might end up doing it, or we could wind up not doing it. But it’s set up as a space where you’re able to do that. There are certain things you need, you need a pharmacy, we barely have closet space now,” said Coffin.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.