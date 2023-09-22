Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested in Marlboro Co. burglary investigation; more arrests expected

L to R: Blackman, Rollins and Chavis
L to R: Blackman, Rollins and Chavis(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies have arrested three men in an investigation into a burglary at a home in the Wallace area on Aug. 26.

MCSO said deputies responded to the home on Pleasant Hill Road for a burglary and when they arrived they were able to determine the home was broken into and multiple guns were stolen from the house.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Larry Blackman, 38-year-old Trennton Chavis and Matthew Rollins.

Blackman and Chavis have been charged with receiving stolen property and are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Rollins has been charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny. He was arrested in Richmond County, North Carolina and is awaiting transfer back to Marlboro County.

MCSO said more arrests are expected and this investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia developed off the Carolinas Friday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed, moves into the Carolinas Saturday morning
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Samuel Smith
Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar

Latest News

Kenneth Fritz Joris
Former Pee Dee assistant fire chief charged with embezzlement, forgery for allegedly defrauding fire department
(left) Adam Morris Flint, 40, and (right) Cornelius Daytron Young, 27, are both charged with...
Wanted Florida men arrested in Florence County on drug charges
Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into the 911 dispatch...
Marion County Coroner’s Office rules 2 men’s deaths a homicide
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
State arguing in ‘bad faith’ over fight for new trial, Murdaugh defense team says