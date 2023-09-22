Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCDOT installing new overhead signs along Highway 501, closures announced

(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced traffic changes to Highway 501 next week as the agency works to install new overhead signs.

The SCODT said Friday that the installation will be happening on the highway in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Highway 31. Temporary total closures of both northbound and southbound lanes will begin Sunday and last through Sept. 29, running from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The agency added that traffic will be managed by law enforcement. Drivers are being asked to use caution when driving through work zones.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm soon, brushes area tonight
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Samuel Smith
Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar

Latest News

Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach
Clemson fan wins $200K on team’s scratch-off ticket in Marion
Winds are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm soon, brushes area tonight
It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Atkinson Road near Cherry Dale Road.
Troopers: 1 dead after head-on Marion County crash involving moped