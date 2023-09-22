SCDOT installing new overhead signs along Highway 501, closures announced

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced traffic changes to Highway 501 next week as the agency works to install new overhead signs.

The SCODT said Friday that the installation will be happening on the highway in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Highway 31. Temporary total closures of both northbound and southbound lanes will begin Sunday and last through Sept. 29, running from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The agency added that traffic will be managed by law enforcement. Drivers are being asked to use caution when driving through work zones.

