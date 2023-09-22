Roofing company helps replace roof of Georgetown Co. recovery ministry

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Thursday, a local roofing company helped keep the roof over the heads of many at a men’s recovery house in Georgetown County.

Brazen Roofing donated labor and their distributors donated materials to put a new roof on a men’s recovery house run by Sonshine Recovery Ministry in Georgetown County.

Sonshine Recovery Ministries offers freedom from addiction through biblical advisory and Christian recovery consulting.

They are an impatient facility offering the opportunity to men and women who are willing and ready to change their lives through the power of Christ.

“It just shows what God can provide because there’s no way we could have afforded this but God provides for those that He calls to serve,” said Tim Carter with Sonshine Recovery.

Carter discovered the house needed a new roof when water poured into the house during a recent rainstorm.

Facebook brought Sonshine Recovery and Brazen Roofing together within minutes.

“I’m excited to see what this means for his ministry and what it’s going to mean to them not only the ability to have something safe over their heads but to be able to provide over and over and not have to worry about repairs in spot but be able to give them a brand new roof and a brand new realistically the biggest part of their house,” said Dan Brown with Brazen Roofing.

