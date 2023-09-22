Myrtle Beach traffic stop leads to drugs, stolen gun recovery, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after Myrtle Beach police say they recovered a bag of narcotics during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop.

Lawrence Sinclair Grant, 34, is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-offense trafficking meth or cocaine base, manufacture or possession of scheduled V drugs with intent to distribute second or subsequent offense and several weapons charges.

A Myrtle Beach police officer was patrolling Ocean Boulevard near 19 Avenue South around 4 p.m.

The officer pulled over a blue sedan, and when the car came to a stop, the driver ran, according to an incident report. The passenger was then detained as the officer looked inside the vehicle.

After searching, the officer said they found a black bag where Grant was sitting. The black bag had narcotics in it, including 21.52 grams of marijuana, 12.50 grams of methamphetamines and over 26 grams of cocaine, the report states.

The cop also found a handgun in the bag that police said was reported stolen out of Horry County, the report states.

Grant was arrested and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The driver accused of running away from the traffic stop was later found and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The driver told police they did not know anything about the drugs or the gun in the car.

