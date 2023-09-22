Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach makes list of top 10 U.S. destinations for fall travel

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is once again a popular spot for those looking to get away during the fall.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said Friday the area made TripAdvisor’s annual list of “Top 10 U.S. Destinations for Fall Travel.” Myrtle Beach came in at No. 8 on the list for the second year in a row.

As of Friday, the chamber also said vacation occupancy bookings in Horry County are pacing at 44% for the next 30 days, with reservations increasing up to the day of stay.

The Myrtle Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau also noted that fall accommodation bookings are coming in last minute and at a slower pace compared to the previous two years, but visitation numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The chamber also said it expects business travel to see double-digit growth in both volume and spending by the end of the year. The area has also seen more visitors from Canada compared to pre-pandemic data.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

