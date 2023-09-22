Mullins police searching for 4 ‘armed and dangerous’ home invasion suspects

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Mullins police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating four armed home invasion suspects they say are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Mullins Police Department released photos of the suspects Kyrei Platt, John Lasane Jr., Ahmel Platt and Christopher Ford.

It is unclear when they allegedly committed the crime or if anyone was hurt but officers said if anyone does come in contact with them, to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

