Marion County Coroner’s Office rules 2 men’s deaths a homicide

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into the 911 dispatch...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into the 911 dispatch around 6:43 p.m. about a vehicle parked off of Bennett Loop.(WITN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Coroner’s Office released more information about the death of two men found in a vehicle Wednesday night.

Christopher Cooper, 33, and Charles White Jr., 35, were found dead in the Gresham community, according to Deputy Coroner Jim Grey. The two men’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide, Grey said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into dispatch around 6:43 p.m. about a vehicle parked off of Bennett Loop. The caller said they believed two people were dead inside the vehicle.

An autopsy for Cooper and White is scheduled for Saturday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

