Marion County Coroner’s Office rules 2 men’s deaths a homicide

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Coroner’s Office released more information about the death of two men found in a vehicle Wednesday night.

Christopher Cooper, 33, and Charles White Jr., 35, were found dead in the Gresham community, according to Deputy Coroner Jim Grey. The two men’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide, Grey said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into dispatch around 6:43 p.m. about a vehicle parked off of Bennett Loop. The caller said they believed two people were dead inside the vehicle.

An autopsy for Cooper and White is scheduled for Saturday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

