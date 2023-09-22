Lumber Bridge man charged in connection to wife’s death, sheriff’s office says
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a Lumber Bridge man in connection to an investigation into the death of his wife.
The sheriff’s office said 52-year-old Jeffrey Lott was taken into custody on Thursday because they believe he is connected to the death of his wife, Karen Lott.
47-year-old Karen Lott was found dead at a home on Anderson Road on July 1, 2023, around 10 a.m.
Jeffrey Lott now faces charges of second-degree murder and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
Details about the investigation remain limited at this time.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
