Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Documents reveal more work remains on the Surfside Beach Pier before it can be at the level of...
Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening

Latest News

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Atkinson Road near Cherry Dale Road.
Troopers: 1 dead after head-on Marion County crash involving moped
Jessica McGee is working to start a nonprofit to raise awareness about the disease and hopes to...
One Grand Strand woman hopes to spread awareness about a rare form of cancer
Jeffrey Lott
Lumber Bridge man charged in connection to wife’s death, sheriff’s office says
Jezakyia Jaquan Hooks, 17, turned himself in at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Deputy...
17-year-old turns himself in after Georgetown shooting, police say
The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight