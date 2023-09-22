Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Pee Dee assistant fire chief charged with embezzlement, forgery for allegedly defrauding fire department

Kenneth Fritz Joris
Kenneth Fritz Joris(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former assistant fire chief at two separate fire departments in the Pee Dee is facing charges of embezzlement after allegedly forging checks from the fire department.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kenneth Joris has been charged with two counts of embezzlement of public funds, value of $10,000 or more as well as two counts of Forgery, value $10,000 or more.

Between July 2019 and June 2023, it’s alleged that Joris in his role as the Assistant Fire Chief of Pee Dee Community Fire Department as well as the Assistant Chief of Marion Rural Fire Department forged the signature of another fire department member on multiple checks.

MCSO said Joris’ alleged intent was to defraud the fire department of more than $10,000.

He is also accused of fraudulently appropriating money from the bank account he intended to maintain for the fire departments. Joris allegedly appropriated in excess of $10,000 of public funds from two separate accounts from the Pee Dee Community Fire Department and Marion Rural Fire Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Joris was arrested and held at the Marion County Detention Center but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia developed off the Carolinas Friday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed, moves into the Carolinas Saturday morning
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Samuel Smith
Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar

Latest News

L to R: Blackman, Rollins and Chavis
Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested in Marlboro Co. burglary investigation; more arrests expected
(left) Adam Morris Flint, 40, and (right) Cornelius Daytron Young, 27, are both charged with...
Wanted Florida men arrested in Florence County on drug charges
Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into the 911 dispatch...
Marion County Coroner’s Office rules 2 men’s deaths a homicide
Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
State arguing in ‘bad faith’ over fight for new trial, Murdaugh defense team says