FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Developing Tropical Storm Ophelia will gain strength through today and become a tropical storm before making landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning.

At 5:00 AM, the low pressure system was centered near latitude 30.5 North, longitude 75.0 West. The system is moving toward the north near 14 mph. A northwest to north motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the low will approach the coast of North Carolina through tonight, and then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday and Sunday.

The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early Saturday. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the low is expected to become a tropical storm before it reaches the coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether it becomes a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area in North Carolina later this morning, and spread northward into Saturday.

The system is forecast to produce 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts of 7 inches, across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia into Saturday.

TODAY

Skies will remain cloudy through the first half of today with the risk of mainly light showers increasing by the afternoon. Periods of rain will be likely by the evening. Winds will gradually increase today with gusts to around 25 mph by midday and up to 35 mph by late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s.

Increasing showers and turning windy. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Ophelia will make it’s closest pass to the area tonight ahead of an early Saturday landfall in eastern North Carolina. Periods of rain will be likely, but no widespread heavy rain or flooding is expected. Winds will continue to be gusty with 35 to 40 mph gusts at times.

Periods of rain and windy. (WMBF)

SATURDAY

Ophelia will be making landfall in eastern North Carolina Saturday morning. As it does so, dry air will begin to wrap around the system and into the region. Morning showers and gusty winds will diminish with the forecast turning dry by midday. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to break with some sunshine at times.

By the time the rain comes to an end, most areas will have picked up around an inch of rain with a few locally higher amounts. No flooding is expected.

No flooding is expected with rainfall totals around an inch in most areas. (WMBF)

Dangerous marine conditions will exist over the Atlantic waters just off shore through tonight where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

Dangerous marine conditions today with tropical storm conditions over the water. (WMBF)

STORM SURGE AND TORNADOES

Thankfully, the track of Ophelia will keep any tornado potential well offshore over the Atlantic and confined to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The track of the storm off shore will keep any tornado potential confined to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and out over the open Atlantic. (WMBF)

The track will also prevent the local area from seeing any storm surge. Winds will be offshore through the duration of the storm. A storm surge up to 4 feet is possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The off shore track of the storm will maintain off shore winds across our area resulting in no storm surge. Up to a 4 foot storm surge is possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (WMBF)

