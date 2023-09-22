Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The developing Tropical Storm will make landfall between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras early...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia expected to become tropical storm today, brushes area tonight
A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the pictures WMBF News received show the...
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
Documents reveal more work remains on the Surfside Beach Pier before it can be at the level of...
Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening

Latest News

FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Jessica McGee is working to start a nonprofit to raise awareness about the disease and hopes to...
One Grand Strand woman hopes to spread awareness about a rare form of cancer
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone