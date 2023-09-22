Clemson fan wins $200K on team’s scratch-off ticket in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Clemson fan won big in Marion after buying one of the school’s scratch-off lottery tickets.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner bought the Clemson Jackpot ticket at the Circle K on East Liberty Street after seeing a commercial for the game, which also has a South Carolina variant.

The winner scratched the ticket and ended up scoring a $200,000 win, which is the game’s top prize.

“What luck,” they told lottery officials after cashing in the prize.

The Circle K location will also receive a commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said two more top prizes remain in the Clemson Jackpot game, with odds at 1 in 720,000.

Both Clemson and South Carolina jackpot tickets can also be entered for a chance to win cash prizes of tickets to an upcoming home game at Clemson Memorial Stadium or Williams-Brice Stadium.

