Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 injured, lanes blocked after 2-car crash on Highway 57 in Little River, HCFR says

N. Highway 57 and Union Church Road in Little River
N. Highway 57 and Union Church Road in Little River(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-car crash in Little River Thursday night where three people were injured.

Crews were dispatched to the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road around 8:17 p.m.

The three people injured were taken to the hospital, the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions while crews work on the scene.

To avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene, HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
The latest track for the developing tropical storm indicates landfall on the eastern NC coast...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia set to sideswipe the area Friday night
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty

Latest News

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Highway 15.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Marlboro County crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another hurt after a Tuesday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Marlboro County crash
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot