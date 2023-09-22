3 injured, lanes blocked after 2-car crash on Highway 57 in Little River, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-car crash in Little River Thursday night where three people were injured.

Crews were dispatched to the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road around 8:17 p.m.

The three people injured were taken to the hospital, the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions while crews work on the scene.

To avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene, HCFR is asking drivers to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

