Warrants: Man rammed into patrol car, tried to run over Darlington County deputies in chase

Shelby William Barr III
Shelby William Barr III(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a chase in Darlington County earlier this month, according to documents obtained by WMBF News.

Records show Shelby William Barr III was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Tuesday. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder, second-degree domestic violence, failure to stop for a blue light, malicious damage to property, second-degree assault and battery as well as commission of a violent crime while out on bond. Barr also faces a charge of driving under suspension.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident on Sept. 9 on Humpries Drive, where deputies were called to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said a vehicle was leaving the area as the first deputy arrived at the scene. The deputy was then informed this was the suspect, later identified as Barr.

Officials said the deputy then tried to stop Barr, but the vehicle fled and began a pursuit. Warrants state Barr told law enforcement that “he would have to be shot” before driving toward three officers. Those officers were identified as deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from the department. Warrants state another officer had to strike the vehicle so that it would not run over the deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Barr also allegedly rammed into a patrol car, which warrants state made it no longer able to be driven due to the damage.

Online records show Barr is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond.

