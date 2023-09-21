Submit a Tip
Wanted man arrested after pulling up to church during funeral, deputies say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A wanted man in the Pee Dee was arrested Thursday after authorities said he pulled up to a church during a funeral service.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals Service was conducting an operation and following a vehicle driven by a man wanted on federal charges. As authorities were in the process of apprehending him, the sheriff’s office said the man then pulled into Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located off Highway 52, during a funeral service.

Deputies said the suspect was then taken into custody. No one at the service was harmed.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office apologizes to the family and attendees that this happened and is thankful for the quick actions of the Marshals Task Force for the safety of all,” the department said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

