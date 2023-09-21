The Veteran Art Program and new exhibits at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Art Museum hosts their Veteran Art Program monthly. These art classes are free and open to all Veterans.

We loved joining a class, speaking with some of the participants, and learning how it came about.

Plus, there are new exhibits on display. Come along with us for a preview and all the details!

