Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that it was granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country as it grapples with growing numbers of people fleeing the South American country and elsewhere to arrive at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The move — along with promises to accelerate work permits for many migrants — may appease Democratic leaders who have pressured the White House to do more to aid asylum-seekers, while also providing grist for Republicans who say the president has been too lax on immigration.

The Homeland Security Department plans to grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, 2023, making it easier for them to get authorization to work in the U.S., a key demand of Democratic mayors and governors who are struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care.

That’s in addition to about 242,700 Venezuelans who already qualified for temporary status before Wednesday’s announcement.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas granted the expansion and an 18-month extension for those who already have temporary status due to “Venezuela’s increased instability and lack of safety due to the enduring humanitarian, security, political, and environmental conditions,” the department said in a statement.

The administration said that it would accelerate work authorizations for people who have arrived in the country since January through a mobile app for appointments at land crossings with Mexico, called CBP One, or through parole granted to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who have financial sponsors and arrive at an airport. It will aim to give them work permits within 30 days, compared to about 90 days currently.

The promise of accelerated work permits does not apply to people who cross the border illegally and seek asylum, who, by law, must wait for six months to receive work permits.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening
Grand Strand nonprofit finds a new home in Horry County
North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting