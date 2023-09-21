This Is Carolina: Bikers revving up their engines for the Lord

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The revving of an engine, the roar of an exhaust and freedom of the open road, is nothing short of a religious experience for Fred and Diane Beall.

“I wanted wind in my face and just have some good times but Diane said, ‘We got this. We’ve got to use it for the Lord,’” said Fred Beall.

The couple blended bikes with bibles in 1999 and created Azusa Street Riders.

“When we saw the opportunity to use the bike for some of these guys coming out of drugs and alcohol addictions, we said we can form a group. We have a small community of bikers that we can do outreach to other people and show them they can overcome these addictions,” said Diane Beall.

The organization was founded in Myrtle Beach but the name behind the Apostolic Motorcycle Ministry comes from the Azusa Street Revival in Los Angeles back in 1906. It was on a street where a series of historical meetings sparked the now modern-day Pentecostal movement.

The Bealls’ motorcycle ministry has also successfully spread its word of the gospel.

“We’re now in 42 states. We’ve given away 120 motorcycles to foreign missionaries and we look at those guys as brothers in arms because they’re using the bikes to get to areas where they can not get with cars,” said Fred Beall.

“We’re just trying to build a community of people with like beliefs who want a better life,” said Diane Beall.

They preach to people facing hardships like member Reney Dorn. She joined the Myrtle Beach chapter last year.

“I’ve been through abuse, I’ve moved more times than I have fingers and toes. I’ve had so much hardship and then my life got turned around,” said Dorn. “Now I want to give what I have been given. You know I want to reach people that are hurting. I want to tell them my story to let them know that there’s hope.”

Howard Ketron lives the definition of hope. He’s a retired pastor with a passion for bikes, especially the Harley Davidson.

“There is life after death, amen. Motorcycle ministry seemed like the right thing to do,” said Ketron.

Kenton said he found the right path after battling years of alcohol, drugs and the law.

“I was shot four times in a shootout. I still have a slug in the wall of my heart. A month later I was arrested again and went to prison for drugs. I was saved in the state penitentiary in Tennessee,” he said.

Joining the Azusa Street Riders afforded Ketron the opportunity to pay it forward by working with people and charities locally and abroad.

“I talk to everybody as I want to inspire them to know that there is hope and God can do great work within your life, and I’m living testament to that,” said Ketron.

The group proudly dons their vests with Acts 2:38 on the back which they mentioned is the foundation of salvation. Every time they’re out for a ride, they said it’s always with one mission in mind.

“To be able to give back to the community is what it’s all about,” said Diane Beall.

