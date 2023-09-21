Police: Florence man shot into car after argument over social media post

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say an argument over a social media post led to a shooting.

Za’Yan Tykwon Murchison is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Florence Police Department was called out on Aug. 24 to a shooting in the 800 block of N. Brunson Street.

Investigators said Murchison fired into an occupied car because of an argument over a social media post.

The driver of the car was shot and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Murchison was booked in the Florence County Detention Center to await a Thursday bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

