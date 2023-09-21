Police: Florence man arrested, charged after shooting victim during argument

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have made an arrest in an investigation of a shooting from June where one person was injured.

Florence Police Lt. Stephen Starling said officers arrested Phillip Harkless on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Harkless is accused of shooting a person after an argument on June 2, 2023, on Valparaiso Drive in the Sedgefield community.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Harkless is being held under a $15,000 bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

