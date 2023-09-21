Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Florence man arrested, charged after shooting victim during argument

Phillip Harkless
Phillip Harkless(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have made an arrest in an investigation of a shooting from June where one person was injured.

Florence Police Lt. Stephen Starling said officers arrested Phillip Harkless on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Harkless is accused of shooting a person after an argument on June 2, 2023, on Valparaiso Drive in the Sedgefield community.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Harkless is being held under a $15,000 bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Coastal areas are under a tropical storm watch ahead of Ophelia.
FIRST ALERT: Forecast track released for soon to be Ophelia, tropical storm watches & warnings issued

Latest News

Family files wrongful death lawsuit after son allegedly overdoses at Darlington care facility
Recently, a diver found the set of keys at the bottom of the Waccamaw River.
Diver may have uncovered a ‘key’ piece of Conway history
Police were called out around 11:15 p.m. to 2525 Highmarket St.
17-year-old turns himself in after Georgetown shooting, police say
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the remains were found in a wooded area.
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Darlington County