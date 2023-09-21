Submit a Tip
Police: Argument over social media post led to Florence shooting; 2 arrested

Za'Yan Murchison, Crystal Mckenzie
Za'Yan Murchison, Crystal Mckenzie
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people face charges after police said an argument over a social media post led to a shooting.

Za’Yan Tykwon Murchison is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Florence Police Department was called out on Aug. 24 to a shooting in the 800 block of N. Brunson Street.

Investigators said Murchison fired into a car with people inside because of an argument over a social media post.

The driver of the car was shot and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to be okay.

Police also arrested Crystal Mckenzie in connection to the shooting back on Sept. 8.

Investigators said that she fired a shot and hit a home in the area.

She is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Murchison is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

Mckenzie has been released from jail after posting bond a $4,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

