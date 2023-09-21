Parking changes ahead of Coastal Carolina’s Thursday night game

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is taking on Georgia State on Thursday night, but since it is a weekday game, there are a few parking changes.

Fans will have to share the general parking lots with faculty and staff, so you may not get your usual spot.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m., but university parking regulations remain in effect until 5 p.m.

You must have a parking pass to park on Coastal Carolina’s campus.

The Chanticleers are looking for their third straight home win. However, Georgia State is currently undefeated and has beaten CCU at Brooks Stadium the last three times.

CCU student Ashley Konopada said she believes their team can pull out a win.

“I personally think our guys are looking good this season,” Konopada said. “I’ve only been to the home games, and we’ve been winning all of them, so they’ve been doing really awesome.”

Make sure you trade in your teal jersey for a white one because Thursday’s game is a whiteout.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.