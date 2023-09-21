Submit a Tip
Darlington County coroner IDs pedestrian killed in I-95 crash as N.C. woman

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a North Carolina woman was killed in Darlington County after being struck by at least one vehicle on Interstate 95.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 169.

A 2000 Kenworth tractor truck and a 2003 Toyota SUV were traveling south on the highway. Both vehicles hit the pedestrian, according to LCpl. William Bennett.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, Bennett said. None of the occupants in the two vehicles were hurt.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the person killed as Corrie Bonds, of Raeford, North Carolina. Hardee said Bonds was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hardee added that Bonds’s death was deemed an accident.

The crash also slowed lanes for several hours on the interstate.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

