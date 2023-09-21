Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Murdaugh in court Thursday for guilty plea on federal financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.(CourtTV Pool Camera)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

His attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday. It has yet to be approved by a judge.

Court documents show Murdaugh is agreeing to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors will recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He’s already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty

Latest News

Marion Co. deputies investigating after finding two men dead inside a vehicle in Gresham community
Police lights
HCPD: 2 injured after shooting in Longs; investigation underway
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
An investigation is underway in Marion County after deputies discovered two men dead inside a...
Marion Co. deputies investigating after finding two men dead inside a vehicle
Off and on showers will continue Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal low pressure to bring increasing showers, gusty winds and dangerous boating