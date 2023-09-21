Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Military Appreciation Committee prepares for Myrtle Beach’s Veterans Day ceremony

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Committee began preparations for its annual Veterans Day ceremony at a meeting on Thursday.

The volunteers talked about potential speakers and performers for the event hosted at the convention center. Some members are veterans or come from military families.

Marine Veteran Chris Williams said it’s important to remember the day’s history marking the end of World War I.

“They all got to thank God that they survived that and to look forward to coming home,” Williams said. “To veterans being able to come home is a very special time.”

The committee also discussed the dedication of the new World War II memorial.

Members hope to host the ceremony on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

