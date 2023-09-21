Marion Co. deputies investigating after finding two men dead inside a vehicle in Gresham community

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Marion County after deputies discovered two men dead inside a vehicle in the Gresham community, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Tammy Erwin said a call came into the 911 dispatch around 6:43 p.m. about a vehicle parked off of Bennett Loop, the caller said they believed two people were dead inside the vehicle.

When deputies arrived they confirmed two men were dead inside the vehicle.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Marion County Coroner’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division remain on the investigation with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.